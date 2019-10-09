Richmond Kickers part ways with head coach David Bulow after 1 season

The Richmond Kickers announced Wednesday that the organization will not extend the contract of head coach David Bulow, who guided the club for one season.

Bulow, a former player and assistant coach for the Kickers, was handed the big whistle in June of 2018. He replaced longtime coach Leigh Cowlishaw, who stepped down to become the club’s Director of Soccer.

“We thank David for his service and commitment to help refresh Richmond Kickers Pro Soccer,” Kickers’ chairman Rob Ukrop said in a release. “We wish David the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career.”

Bulow was named head coach on June 27, 2018 and led the Kickers in the second half of the 2018 USL Championship season and the inaugural season of USL League One in 2019. The team ended the 2019 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Orlando City B on October 5 for 9th place in the final league standings.

Prior to being promoted to head coach, Bulow spent seven seasons as a player for the Kickers and four years as an assistant coach before lending his coaching to the under 15, 17 and 19 Richmond United teams. He is fourth all-time on the Kickers’ goal-scoring list with 45 for his career in Richmond.

The Kickers said a national search is underway for their next head coach.

Coach Mika Elovaara will continue on the technical staff and lead the transition.