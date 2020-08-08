Richmond Kickers prepare for 2020 USL League One home opener against Forward Madison FC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After waiting through a delayed season, then a postponement last week due to a positive COVID-19 test for their opponent, the Richmond Kickers finally have the green light to bring professional sports back to Richmond on Saturday night.

Kickoff against Forward Madison FC is at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.

Attendance will be limited to 1,000 fans, with a maximum of 75 in each general admission section.

Parking, merchandise and concessions will be cashless and fans are encouraged to have their belongings in clear bags for touchless security checks.

The Kickers, 0-1-1 on the season, will be chasing their first win.

“We’re a work in progress,” first-year head coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We have some stuff to do, but with a couple of bounces one way or another, after looking at the Tormenta game, we could be on six points right now. So we’re a competitive team. We have some things to shore up, but I think you’ll see more of our brand.”

Sawatzky is excited to finally put his team on display.

“Our whole long-term goal is to unify the community to the game. So to have a chance to bring people to the game and have a chance to showcase after five months of sitting on the couch and Netflixing with everybody, I think we’re all ready for a bit of that,” Sawatzky said.