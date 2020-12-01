Richmond Kickers re-sign 2020 USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an MVP season, Emiliano Terzaghi isn’t going anywhere.

The Richmond Kickers announced Tuesday that they have re-signed the Argentine forward to a two-year extension through the 2022 season.

Terzaghi scored 10 goals in 15 matches for Richmond, helping the Kickers improve from ninth place in 2019 to fourth in 2020.

“Emiliano was very dynamic this past year for us and he was rewarded with recognition from the league and from our supporters,” Kickers chief sporting officer and head coach Darren Sawatzky said in a statement. “He is a leader in our locker room and we are happy that he, his wife Ornella, and his daughter Josefina are committed to Richmond and what we are building here. He is a top professional and a lethal goalscorer; it’s very exciting to build on the 2020 season with the MVP of USL League One.”

“I feel very happy to be able to continue with the team,” Terzaghi said. “It was always my wish to be able to stay here, and I am very happy to be able to achieve it. For next season I want to achieve what this year we were very close to achieving: the championship.”