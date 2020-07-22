Richmond Kickers release COVID-19 plan for home games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Ahead of their Aug. 1 home opener, the Richmond Kickers have released guidelines for City Stadium.

Face coverings will be required for fans and staff.

Crowds will be limited to 1,000 people, with general admission sections maxed out at 75 each and social distancing markers in place.

Cash will not be allowed for use, including for parking, merchandise and concessions and all tickets will be processed digitally.

“We can’t wait to welcome Kickers fans back to City Stadium starting August 1st,” Kickers vice president of sales and operations Camp Peery said. “In accordance with local and league guidelines, these policies represent our proactive measures to make each matchday at City Stadium as safe and as contactless as possible for our fans, staff, and players. We will constantly evaluate and update our policies as more information becomes available.”

Single-game tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m.