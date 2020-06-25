Richmond Kickers’ season expected to begin in July after USL League One, players reach agreement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers will be getting back on the pitch in July after the USL League One reached an agreement with the players’ association on a plan to return to play.

The news, shared on the USL League One’s Twitter page on Thursday, comes after the league suspended preseason activities and the start of the 2020 season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USL League One will adhere to “a five-pronged approach to mitigate against the risk of COVID-19” when players return, which include an emphasis on social distancing, mitigation through personal protective equipment and sanitization, rigorous screening efforts, a comprehensive testing regiment and training through education.

A release shared on the league’s site states that protocols put in place may change as the situation evolves and gives guidance on if teams cannot comply or if the guidelines implemented are “less strict than” restrictions imposed by state and local officials.

“To be clear, these protocols are intended to supplement, not replace, health authority guidance,” the release explains.