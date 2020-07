RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Soccer is coming back to Richmond on Aug. 1.

The Richmond Kickers announced that they will play Fort Lauderdale CF at City Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

The crowd will be limited to 1,000 people and face covering will be required for all fans and staff.

The team said it would release more safety and ticket details next Wednesday, July 22.

Richmond opens its season on Saturday at South Georgia Tormenta FC at 8 p.m.

The full season schedule is still pending.