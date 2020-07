RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Kickers’ match at Tormenta FC has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 28.

The game, which was supposed to be the season opener for both teams last Saturday, was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Tormenta FC organization.

The Kickers will start their season this Saturday at Greenville Triumph FC at 7 p.m.

After the Tormenta FC game, the Kickers will return to City Stadium for their home opener on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.