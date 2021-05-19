Richmond Kickers unveil ‘After Dark’ 3rd kit, will debut Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Kickers fans won’t have to wait long to see a new look on the field at City Stadium.

The Kickers, in conjunction with First Tee – Greater Richmond, unveiled a black third kit on Wednesday.

“We are excited to partner with First Tee – Greater Richmond because of our similar missions to strengthen community connections,” Kickers Chairman Rob Ukrop said in a release. “The values learned at the golf course and on the soccer field will help prepare the next generation of young people to lead. We believe introducing both soccer and golf to the wider RVA community will make us stronger together.”

Richmond plays North Carolina FC on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.