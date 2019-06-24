Richmond man completes coast-to-coast bike race

YORKTOWN, Va (WRIC) — After more than 20 days on a bike Brantley Tyndall has arrived home in Virginia.

Tyndall, who is from Richmond, competed in the Trans Am Bike Race that started in Oregon on June 2 and ended in Yorktown.

“I have to imagine that I had among the best homecomings of the people who have finished so far,” said Tyndall.

Friends and family were there to welcome him at the Yorktown Victory Monument, including his mother Melissa Sheffield.

“When I saw him coming around the corner it was just…he’s safe,” said Sheffield. “I’m so proud of him.”

The more than 4,200-mile race tests not only the body but the mind with the terrain and unpredictable weather making every day a challenge.

“The weather was probably the biggest hardship,” said Tyndall. “Thunderstorms just dropped inches of rain instantly in the Midwest and riding 4 hours through a snowstorm in Montana it was pretty wild.”

Safety was also a big concern for racers because in recent years cyclists were killed after being hit by cars in Kansas.

“Traffic safety and biking safety are really important to me,” adds Tyndall. “It was interesting to kind of compare Virginia to the 9 other states I went through.”

On average, Tyndall raced 188 miles per day.