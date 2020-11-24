Richmond men’s basketball season opener against Detroit Mercy canceled; Spiders will face Morehead State on Friday

RICHMOND, VA – JANUARY 25: Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders calls to his team in the first half during a game against the Dayton Flyers at Robins Center on January 25, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the night that the Richmond Spiders and their fans have been waiting for since the pandemic abruptly ended a 24-win season in the spring. Unfortunately, they’ll have to hold on for two more days.

Richmond was supposed to open the Bluegrass Showcase in Lexington, Kentucky against Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night, but the Titans dropped out due to COVID-19.

A veteran Spiders team will instead tip off the 2020-21 season on Friday against Morehead State at 6 p.m.

The Spiders return all five starters from last year’s team, but an injury ruled out Nick Sherod for the season.

Richmond head coach Chris Mooney feels that his team has adjusted as well as possible to Sherod’s absence.

“I feel like because of our age and experience, our guys have a good idea of just how they go about their business in a really positive, energized way, so I think while that’s a tremendous setback, it’s compartmentalized,” Mooney said.

That experience will need to pay off for the Spiders to live up to their preseason status as favorites in the Atlantic 10.