NCAA UPDATE: Univ. of Richmond men’s basketball to play at Kentucky in Bluegrass Showcase

RICHMOND, VA – JANUARY 25: Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders calls to his team in the first half during a game against the Dayton Flyers at Robins Center on January 25, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s official. The Richmond Spiders will play Kentucky for the first time in men’s basketball.

The University of Richmond announced today in a press release that it will travel to play the University of Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Nov. 23 in the final game of the Bluegrass Showcase.

The game will be an excellent test for the Spiders, who return a large part of last season’s 24-7 team.

Kentucky was 25-6 last year and captured the SEC regular season title.

The Spiders will begin the Showcase with home games against Hartford (Nov. 15) and Detroit Mercy (Nov. 17).