Richmond native, Super Bowl winner Michael Robinson optimistic about NFL season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – COVID-19 has forced radical changes to the plans and schedules for sports, but Varina alum, Super Bowl winner and NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson is optimistic that the season will be played in full, likely with a few adjustments.

“I do think it will happen,” Robinson said. “I do think we’ll have a 17-week, 16-game schedule. But I do think you’re going to see teams that, if their state isn’t open, are going to be moving around and possibly playing in different locations.”

Robinson expects there to be other consequences from the pandemic, both in the short and long terms.

“I do think it’s going to affect the revenue of the National Football League on a week-to-week basis and, in turn, that’s going to affect the salary cap for 2021. That’s going to affect how general managers and front offices speak to players and negotiate with players going forward,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of issues.”

Robinson says that the players will need some runway to get ready to play as well.

“You can’t just work out and be prepared to play NFL games on Sunday, you have to prepare to play NFL games by actually playing football,” Robinson said. “It would take me about six weeks to get my stamina up, to get my body ready and to get my body ready to take the pounding of a 16-week championship season.”

Robinson’s popular Excel to Excellence (E2E) Youth Football Camp has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but Robinson is already planning for next year’s edition.