Richmond native, Washington Football Team offensive lineman Morgan Moses missing the comforts of home training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Training camp for most NFL players is an adjustment, with weeks spent away from home and the normal routine.

That wasn’t a problem in past years for Morgan Moses, as the Meadowbrook alum got to return to his backyard at Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond.

“I always tell people that training camp doesn’t really affect me, because I’ve got my mom there, so I can go over there and wash my clothes, I can go over there and get a home-cooked meal,” Moses said.

But training camp was moved to the team’s facility in Ashburn this year, a decision that made total sense to the seven-year veteran.

“This virus is no joke and us going and staying in hotels is probably not the safest thing,” Moses said.

Moses’ new house, complete with a weight room and 20-yard practice space, was finished in the offseason, and that allowed Moses to continue to work out during the pandemic and lose 13 pounds.

He says he’s 100 percent healthy and that he’s been impressed with the progression of second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“I told him (last year), ‘Look, man, when you get in that huddle, if you’re going in there whispering to us, it’s a respect thing. So if you get in there and say, hey, man, this is the play, on two, and you say it with confidence, those guys are going to pay in. They’re going to be locked in.’ And I think he’s developed that mental aspect of his game,” Moses said.