Richmond picked 4th in A-10 baseball poll

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–The Richmond Spiders were tabbed fourth by the Atlantic 10’s baseball coaches in the league preseason poll, released Tuesday.

Richmond earned 123 points, behind VCU (eight first-place votes, 162 points), Fordham (two first-place votes, 149 points) and Dayton (three first-place votes, 144 points) and just ahead of Davidson (112) and Saint Louis (111).

Richmond returns ace Tim Miller and weekend starter Jacob Marcus on the mound and four starters in the lineup, including the outfield trio of Johnny Hipsman, Anthony Forte and Jordan Schulefand.

The Spiders will test themselves right away, going to No. 4 Georgia for a three-game set against the Bulldogs, starting on Friday.

“Well, we’ve told our guys we just want to go down and compete, play well, pitch well, don’t walk guys,’ Richmond coach Tracy Woodson said. “The Friday night guy (for Georgia) is the number 1 guy in the country. So we know what we are going to see Friday night and can’t be scared. We are going to have butterflies, but I think the attitude is compete and know that we belong there and I think we will be fine.”