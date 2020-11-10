Richmond Public Schools: No winter sports for high school, middle school athletes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area and with the goal of keeping players, coaches and spectators safe, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that there will be no winter sports at RPS schools this year.

The decision affects basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving, and wrestling.

“Athletics are important for many reasons: they motivate and inspire, improve student health, and can even lead to college scholarships. I am deeply sensitive to this,” Kamras said in a statement. “At the same time, given our decision to go 100% virtual for the first semester, and given rapidly rising infection rates, we will unfortunately not be fielding any teams this winter.”

The VHSL announced its statewide plans for the season in September.

Where allowed, practices can begin on December 7, with competition starting on December 21.

Virginia has not had high school athletics since the pandemic began.