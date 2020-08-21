Richmond Raceway announced its NASCAR Fall Race Weekend will run without fans in the stadium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway announced Friday morning that this year’s NASCAR Fall Race Weekend will run without fans in the stadium.
This year, fans will have to watch the national series, which runs from Sept. 10-12, on television. The Raceway said it made this decision because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race fan hasn’t missed an Indy 500 in 54 years, until now
“This was a difficult decision, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we believe at this time it is in the best interests of the local community to host races without fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.
The announcement said ticket holders for these races will will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid, in their ticket account no later than Friday, Aug. 28. They said this credit can be used to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, a 2021 Cup Series race weekend at Richmond.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
