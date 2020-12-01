Richmond Raceway announces special logo ahead of 75th season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway couldn’t wait for January 1 to start celebrating its 75th season of operation.

The track released its branding on Tuesday for the 2021 season.

“I think we needed something to rally around, to celebrate, to get energized about as we look forward to our season here coming up in 2021,” Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier said. “So we rolled out our 75th anniversary branding today and that’s kind of step one in a multi-step celebration. It’s really significant for this race track and for our fans to celebrate 75 years.”

The season will be highlighted by the spring race weekend on April 17-18 and the fall race weekend on September 10-11. Richmond will once again host the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“From the first race on a half-mile dirt track in 1946 to its modernization into a ¾-mile D-shaped oval in 1988 and infield redevelopment in 2018, Richmond Raceway is a venue with a 75-year legacy of action-packed short track competition,” Bickmeier said. “As host to some of the most memorable races in motorsports history, America’s Premier Short Track will play host to a year-long celebration on the track, off the track, and virtually for all fans to participate.”