Richmond Raceway next stop on eNASCAR tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the real action on the track parked due to COVID-19, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational has revved up.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. race at the digital Richmond Raceway will be the fourth for the digital series, which has real NASCAR drivers competing in simulators for a TV audience, complete with the real broadcasters.

“It’s been incredible, these Pro Invitational Series Races on Sundays, just to see the amount of people who have been watching them,” Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier said. “I actually think (they are) bringing some new eyeballs to racing as well. We have seen some of the data where there’s a lot of younger people that are watching the iRacing and engaging with it.”

The virtual race will last 150 laps and will feature 30 drivers, with 26 invited and the other four earning spots through qualifying on Sunday morning.

Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin is one of the competitors and already has a win under his belt at the digital Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kurt and Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are among other notable drivers set to race.