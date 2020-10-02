Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier reacts to 2021 NASCAR schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR’s two Cup Series races in Richmond are staying put in April and September for the 2021 season.

That’s just fine with Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier.

“They’ve been tradition here and date equity is really important for our fans, especially so many of them that travel in and then so many right here at home,” Bickmeier said after Wednesday’s announcement, which placed races on April 18 and September 11, 2021. “They plan their, their calendars around our two NASCAR dates, so that’s always special. I tell you, I talk to a lot of our local fans who have other friends and family members come in and join them here.”

One adjustment is that the April race, normally on a Saturday, will now be held on Sunday.

“That’s going to be a little different,” Bickemier said. “We’ll do a lot of different things on that weekend and then we are the second playoff race in September.

“The work starts to begin planning these weekends and make each one of them very unique.”

NASCAR has six races left in its regular season, starting Sunday at Talladega.