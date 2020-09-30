Richmond Raceway to host 2021 Cup Series races on April 18, September 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond will once again host NASCAR Cup Series races in the spring and fall.

NASCAR’s 2021 schedule includes dates at Richmond Raceway on April 18 and September 11.

“As we look ahead to celebrating our 75th anniversary season at Richmond Raceway, we welcome the return of a full season of racing as part of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “Richmond has been home to many memorable moments in the history of the sport, so 2021 will continue that legacy on the track.”

The September race will also be the second one on the playoff schedule for the fourth straight year.

This year’s spring race was postponed by the pandemic. Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag for the fall race on September 12.