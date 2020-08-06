Richmond Raceway to host 4 NASCAR races in 3 days in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Raceway will host four NASCAR races over the Sept. 10-12 weekend, the raceway announced on Thursday.

The events will begin on Thursday, Sept. 10 with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at 8 p.m.

It’s the first Truck Series race in Richmond since 2005 and was rescheduled from the spring.“The return of NASCAR to Richmond Raceway is even bigger with the rescheduled NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series regular season finale and an additional NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier in a release. “We look forward to the sound of engines firing up for four races over three days as America’s Premier Short Track shines bright under the lights once again.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race twice.

The Go Bowling 250 will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., then a second race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

That all sets up the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

The fall race at Richmond has been at night every year since 1991.