Richmond Raceway to operate at full capacity for fall race weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway’s grandstands and FanGrounds will operate at full capacity for the September 10-11 fall race weekend, the raceway announced Wednesday.

Great news from @RichmondRaceway…the @NASCAR fall races in September will be open at full capacity and the FanGrounds will also be operating normally. #NASCAR — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) June 2, 2021

“Our loyal race fans have shared their unwavering support for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway throughout the pandemic, so we are grateful to open our grandstands to full capacity for the first time in two years,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “As we continue our 75th anniversary celebration, the cheers from the grandstands and FanGrounds will make this race weekend a momentous event that will once again bring us together.”

The news also applies to the campgrounds, Midway and concerts.

The Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers gets the action underway on Friday, followed by the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity series race on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Richmond will once against host a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race under the lights on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m.