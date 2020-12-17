Richmond Spiders add 8 signees on 1st day of period

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond football program announced the signings of eight high school standouts to National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning on the first day of the early signing period. The Spiders under the direction of head coach Russ Huesman brought in four from North Carolina, two from Louisiana and one each from Virginia and Georgia.

Gabriel Carbajal • OL • 6-4 • 290 • Slidell, La./Slidell

Four-year letterwinner at Slidell High School in football … Only allowed four sacks in his four-year high school career … Helped team win two-straight district titles in 2017 and 2018, including an undefeated season in the district in 2017 … Team captain in 2020 … Named Second Team All-District in 2019 … Earned Second team All-State and was named to the All-South Team in 2018 … Garnered Second Team All-District honors in 2017 when he was named Mr. Sophomore … Earned a three-star ranking by 24/7 sports … Named to the Slidell Honor Roll all four years … Four-year letterwinner in track and field.



Jerry Garcia Jr. • WR • 5-10 • 175 • Hope Mills, N.C./Grays Creek

Three-year letterwinner at Grays Creek High School … Named All-Patriot Athletic 4A as a junior while playing running back … Earned First Team All-Conference honors … Ranked second among all rushers in Cumberland County with 2,085 yards on 205 carries, averaging 10.2 yards per carry … Tallied 23 rushing touchdowns as a junior … Topped the 100-yard rushing mark nine times in 13 games and twice went over the 300-yard mark in a game … Posted a career-high 342 yards on 18 carries while scoring three touchdowns against West Johnston … Added 311 yards and four scores on 15 rushed against Overhills … Senior season has been pushed to the spring due to COVID-19 … Started at safety as a sophomore, recording 45 tackles and one interception … Rushed for 529 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore … Also earned three letters playing basketball.

Keith Gouveia • OL • 6-3 • 290 • Stephens City, Va./Sherando

Three-year starter at Sherando High School … Guided team to back-to-back 10-win seasons in his career … Led the team to three District Championships and one Regional Championship in his career … Named First Team All-District … Three-time All-Region selection … Played at Sherando with current Spiders Jabril Hayes and Aaron Banks … Also earned letters on the wrestling team for Sherando.



Ja’Vion Griffin • WR • 6-0 • 175 • Williamston, N.C./Riverside Martin

Three-year starter at Riverside Martin High School … Named All-State as a junior and All-Conference in 2019 … Recorded 29 touchdowns rushing and receiving during his career … Rushed for 483 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior while recording 760 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air … Posted 477 yards receiving and three touchdowns as a sophomore to go along with 384 yards rushing and four scores … Senior season has been pushed to the spring due to COVID-19 … Named the WITN Player of the Week in 2020 … Lettered all three years in track as well … Holds the school record in the 200-meter dash.



Sam Hedrick • DL • 6-4 • 250 • Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Country Day

Four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Charlotte Country Day … Helped team win the 2018 DII State Championship … Team captain as a senior … Named First Team All-State and First team All-Conference while being named the Defensive Player of the Year … Started both ways on the defensive line and at tight end … Recorded 30 tackles and six sacks in five games as a senior … Named First Team All-Conference as a junior and was an All-State nominee … Tallied 50 tackles with eight sacks as a junior … Member of the National Honor Society and was three-time Honor Roll selection … National Student of the Year Candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, helping raise over $60,000 for research.



Bryson Parker • DB • 5-10 • 180 • Charlotte, N.C./Weddington

Three-year starter at Weddington High School … Guided his team to back-to-back state championships … In 2019, helped team post a perfect 16-0 record … Two-time All-Conference selection … Recorded 45 tackles, 21 pass breakups and five interceptions as a junior … Tallied 48 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception as a sophomore … Senior season has been delayed due to COVID-19 … Played at Weddington in the defensive backfield with current Spider Malik Mustapha.



Carsen Stocklinski • OL • 6-4 • 290 • Watkinsville, Ga./Oconee County

Three-year starter at Oconee County … Guided his team to back-to-back State Semifinal appearances, including one currently happening … Earned the game ball in the quarterfinal victory and paved the way for the Warriors to rack up 202 yards rushing while being lined up against Alabama commit Terrance Ferguson all game long … Helped Oconee County win the 8-AAA Regional Championship the past two years … Earned the Georgia High School Football Daily Top Performer of the Week this year with six pancakes, three tackles for loss and two sacks against Hart County … Named First Team All-State and All-Region as a junior at offensive line … Earned All-Conference honors on both sides of the ball at offensive and defensive line … Named First Team All-County on offense and Second Team on defense … Three-sport athlete at Oconee County, playing football, lacrosse and throwing the shot put.



Kyle Wickersham • QB • 6-3 • 225 • Metairie, La./Archbishop Rummel

Two-year starter at Archbishop Rummel in Louisiana … Led his team to a 22-2 record as a starter, including a Division I 5A State Championship as a junior with a perfect 13-0 record … Ranked No. 10 in the country as a team his junior season … Rated as the No. 1 overall quarterback in this year’s recruiting class in Louisiana … Ranked as a three-star recruit by 24/7 sports … As a senior, led team to a 9-2 record and a state playoff appearance … Named NOLA High School QBs of the Week in November passing for 257 yards and three scores in a win over Jesuit … Named Player of the Week by WGNO and was named NOLA High School QBs of the Week once again after passing for 306 yards and four touchdowns against Holy Cross … Passed for 1,691 yards and 17 touchdowns on 137-of-231 passing as a junior in his state championship season … Rushed for 199 yards and four scores that season … Father Jeff Wickersham passed for almost 7,000 yards at LSU.