Richmond Spiders baseball prepares for opener against Mount St. Mary’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lot has changed for the Richmond Spiders from 2020 to 2021.

“We added 20 guys,” Spiders head coach Tracy Woodson said. “We’ve got 10 grad transfers and junior college players and we have nine freshmen. We’ve got a number of guys that we can throw out on the mound that we feel can compete.

That new roster will face its first test on Friday when Richmond opens its season at 10 a.m. against Mount St. Mary’s at Pitt Field.

“We’ve just got to go out and throw strikes, catch the ball and then when we’re on offense, we’ve got to be fundamentally sound and just execute,” Woodson said. “I think we’re going to score a lot of runs and I think if we score a lot of runs, I think we’re going to win a lot of games, because I like our pitching staff.”

RIchmond hasn’t played since winning a pair of games at Charleston Southern on March 10 of last year.

The Spiders were predicted to finish sixth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, but that’s a spot that Woodson thinks his team can exceed.

“I think we’re going to be strong, 1 through 9, in the field as well, so I think we’re going to surprise some teams just because of the numbers that we’ve got,” Woodson said.