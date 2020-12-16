Richmond Spiders bounce back from 1st loss, defeat Vanderbilt Commodores, 78-67

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders picked up their second Power 5 road win of the season on Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores, 78-67.

Blake Francis led four players in double figures with 21 points and also had four assists.

Grant Golden finished with 14 points and eight rebounds and Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo scored 13 points apiece for Richmond (5-1).

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored a game-high 25 points in the loss for Vanderbilt (2-1).

Richmond remains on the road to play Loyola-Chicago in Indianapolis on Friday at 6 p.m.