Richmond Spiders’ Brook Fazio earns national honors at 2021 NCAA Track & Field Championship

Brook Fazio (Photo Credit: Richmond Spiders Athletics Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A University of Richmond star student-athlete competed in the 800-meter final at the 2021 NCAA Track & Field Championships in Oregon on Saturday.

Brook Fazio was on ESPNU with the race start-time at 7:14 p.m. and ended the night with an 8th place finish — earning First Team All-America honors.

Richmond Athletics tweeted their congratulations to her and to write her name down in the Spider record books.

Before the race, Spiders Twitter said, ” All of the hard work. All of the hours of practice. All of the competitions across the country. It all comes down to tonight in Oregon.”

