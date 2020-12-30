Richmond Spiders win A-10 opener on road, defeat Davidson, 80-74

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders surged late to defeat the Davidson Wildcats, 80-74, in UR’s Atlantic 10 opener on Wednesday night.

Richmond (7-2, 1-0 A-10) were led by 22 points from Grant Golden and 18 points and 11 rebounds from Tyler Burton.

Blake Francis scored 16, including a 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring and the Spiders leading by three points late, and Nathan Cayo chipped in 15.



Hyunjung Lee led Davidson (5-4, 1-1 A-10) with 17 points. The game was tied at 36 at halftime.

Richmond will play its conference home opener on Saturday against St. Bonaventure at 5 p.m.