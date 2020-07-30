Richmond, VCU learn pairings for Atlantic 10 men’s basketball play

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Atlantic 10 has released its men’s basketball pairings for the 2020-21 season.

VCU and Richmond will play twice.

The Rams’ other home-and-home matchups are last year’s regular champion Dayton as well as Davidson, George Mason and Rhode Island.

VCU will be home against Fordham, La Salle, Massachusetts and Saint Louis and away against Duquesne, George Washington, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s.

The Rams return eight players from last year’s team, which finished 18-13 overall.

In addition to VCU, Richmond will double up against George Mason, La Salle, St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis.

The Spiders host Duquesne, Fordham, George Washington and Rhode Island and visit Davidson, Dayton, Massachusetts and Saint Joseph’s.

Richmond brings back 95 percent of its scoring from last year’s 24-7 team.

Dates and times for games have not been released yet.

The Atlantic 10 tournament will be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 10-14.