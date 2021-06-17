Richmond, Virginia Tech men’s basketball to participate in Veterans Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders and Virginia Tech Hokies men’s basketball teams will both take part in the 2021 Veterans Classic, held at the U.S. Naval Academy on November 12, 2021.

Richmond will play Utah State at 6 p.m., then Virginia Tech will face host Navy at 8:30 p.m.

“We are very excited to be a part of this year’s Veterans Classic,” Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said in a release. “In my five years at Air Force, I was honored to play a part in the critically important mission of our service academies: transforming young men and women into our nation’s next generation of leaders. Having the chance to be with our team at the Naval Academy on Veterans Day and to play an opponent as accomplished as Utah State the following day is a tremendous opportunity for our program and we’re looking forward to coming to Annapolis in November.”

“It is a special honor to have the opportunity to compete in the Veterans Classic and to do so at the United States Naval Academy,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said in a release. “Our program is also looking forward to the access we will gain by participating in this exceptional event. To be able to see the inner workings of our Naval Academy will enable our group to see first-hand what those who are preparing to defend our country go through daily – balancing academics, athletics and military training.”

Richmond returns all but one player from last year. That list included four 1,000-point scorers who chose to use their extra year of eligibility: Nathan Cayo, Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod.

Virginia Tech is shooting for its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth.