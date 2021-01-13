Richmond vs VCU basketball game postponed due to Spiders’ COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond men’s basketball team has postponed their home game against Virginia Commonwealth University that was scheduled for Saturday.
The university announced yesterday that they were pausing the men’s basketball program due to COVID-19.
The athletics department said this decision was made based on the results of coronavirus testing and contact tracing.
No other decisions regarding any additional Richmond games have been made at this time.
- The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, January 18, according to Dr. Danny Avula, the head of Virginia's COVID-19 distribution program.
- 'It helps me breathe easier at night'; VCU Health frontline doctor shares COVID-19 vaccination journeyVCU Health is moving full steam ahead continuing to vaccinate frontline workers, on Tuesday the medical facility announced certain VCU students are now also eligible for the vaccine.
- Unlike in 2020, when the debate over lockdowns often split along party lines, both Democratic and Republican leaders are signaling their opposition to forced closings and other measures.
- California's Disneyland Resort is set to become a COVID-19 vaccination "super site" as the park remains closed to visitors.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States effective January 26.
- Virginia Commonwealth University students with direct patient contact will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as today.
- UVA Health announced Tuesday that starting Jan. 13, visitors will not be allowed inside the center. They said this decision was made to protect their patients and team members as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Charlottesville and across the state.
- The University of Richmond announced Tuesday morning that it was pausing it's men's basketball program due to COVID-19.
- The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.
- Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic startedThe death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.