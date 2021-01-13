Richmond vs VCU basketball game postponed due to Spiders’ COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond men’s basketball team has postponed their home game against Virginia Commonwealth University that was scheduled for Saturday.

The university announced yesterday that they were pausing the men’s basketball program due to COVID-19.

The athletics department said this decision was made based on the results of coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

No other decisions regarding any additional Richmond games have been made at this time.

