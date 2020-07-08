Richmond-Yale football game cancelled

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: AJ Dillon #2 of the Boston College Eagles carries the ball as he is tackled by Trent Williams #21 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond’s football game with Yale, scheduled for Oct. 17, has been cancelled.

The move was made Wednesday after the Ivy League decided not to have any sporting events during the fall semester.

“We respect the Ivy League’s decision as we continue to assess the COVID -19 situation closely,” Richmond Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt said in a release. “We are in regular communication with our FCS peers as we continue to monitor conditions surrounding COVID-19. However, at this time, we have not added another opponent to our schedule, and we are keeping our options open.”

The Spiders also announced that their home opener against Saint Francis, originally scheduled for Sept. 3, has been moved to Sept. 5 at Robins Stadium at 1 p.m.