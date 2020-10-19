Richmond’s Nick Sherod tears ACL, will miss 2020-21 basketball season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond native Nick Sherod will miss the 2020-21 men’s basketball season for the Spiders after tearing his right ACL, the school announced on Monday.

Sherod sustained the injury on Oct. 15 during practice.

“Our entire program is heartbroken for Nick,” said Richmond coach Chris Mooney in the school’s press release. “He has been the most consistently excellent student-athlete in our Spider family and an outstanding player, teammate and leader during his career.

While his basketball accomplishments are extremely impressive, his off-the-court contributions to our program are immeasurable. Nick is a captain of our team and we know he will remain one of our leaders through this challenging time.”

Sherod averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last year, helping the Spiders to a 24-7 record and to the cusp of an NCAA Tournament berth before the pandemic.

The former St. Christopher’s guard tore his left ACL during the 2018-19 season.

Even with Sherod’s absence, Richmond returns four starters from last season and didn’t graduate any seniors.

