Katie Ledecky participates in the Women’s 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Townley Haas is going to his second Olympics.

Haas, who grew up in Richmond and went to Benedictine, finished second in the 200 free in a time of 1:45.66 to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Haas also competed for the United States in the Rio Games in 2016.

It was also a great night for Paige Madden. The University of Virginia swimmer was second only to Katie Ledecky in the 200 free semifinals and is set up well to punch her ticket to Tokyo tomorrow night.