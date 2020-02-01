Roku removes FOX channels days ahead of Super Bowl LIV

(WXIN/KSNT) – The agreement between FOX and Roku expired Friday, so football fans may not be able to watch the Super Bowl with their Roku device.

That means you may not be able to use FOX standalone apps on the Roku platform. That also means you may not be able to watch Sunday’s big game.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl, you can still watch on your antenna or use other streaming services like Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Sling.

The removal is due to a dispute between Roku and FOX. The apps affected include FOX Now, FOX Sports, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Soccer, Big Ten Network and FOX Nation, according to the Verge.

LATEST STORIES: