Ron Rivera officially named Redskins head coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Ron Rivera has officially been named the Washington Redskins new head coach.

The team’s owner Dan Snyder said in a New Year’s Day news release that Rivera has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.

“After several meetings with coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.,” Dan Snyder said. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity.”

Tuesday reports said that Rivera and the Redskins came to a 5-year agreement.

“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” Rivera said.

Ron Rivera will be introduced at a 2 p.m. press conference on Thursday.