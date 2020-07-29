Ron Rivera opens 1st training camp in Washington

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Now that veterans have reported, an off-season unlike any other has finally ended in Washington.

With a new coach and a temporary name, the Washington Football Team got to work at training camp in Ashburn on Tuesday.

Ron Rivera wants to instill a new mindset in his team, and that starts with following guidelines during COVID-19.

“I think it comes down to being disciplined as a group and as an organization and as individuals. You have to be disciplined to understand that you can’t go out and not follow the protocols,” Rivera said.

“You have to wear a mask. You have to wash your hands. You have to properly distance yourself from one another.

“We’ve got to be really careful with this and be smart.”

Dwayne Haskins returns at quarterback, but has two interesting challengers.

Kyle Allen, who played for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers last year, was signed, and Alex Smith was cleared by his surgeon to play again, two years after breaking his leg against the Houston Texans.

Despite not being able to work with his quarterbacks in person until now, Rivera’s not worried about that position.

“I’m not as concerned about that. I think we’ve had Zoom meetings that went well during the spring,” Rivera said. “We’re going to pick it up right now, and we’ve been meeting with the young guys and the quarterbacks. We’ll start including the veteran guys who reported today.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to get a chance to see what we have.”