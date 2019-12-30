Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Rivera was fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers earlier this month. Agent Frank Bauer confirmed Rivera’s visit to The Associated Press on Sunday.

Rivera coached the Panthers for nine seasons and took them to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.

Washington is looking for another coach after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start.

Interim replacement Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way. It’s unclear if Callahan is a serious candidate for the full-time position.