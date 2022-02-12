Rooting for the underdogs: the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(STACKER) — The American Gaming Association predicts that over $7.6 billion in total will be bet on this year’s Super Bowl, 78% more than last year.

That may or may not be because the results of this year’s game seems more predictable to most people.

Some Super Bowls, like last year’s, feature talented teams from top to bottom with elite quarterback play and excellent defense.

Other Super Bowls feature one team that has proven themselves to be deserving of the position and one that some might say looks like it had absolutely no business having made it all the way through the playoffs in the first place.

The following list contains the Super Bowl teams that were most disliked by Vegas oddsmakers.

#26. 1974: Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings (tie)

– Underdog: Minnesota Vikings

– Spread: +6.5

– Score: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Minnesota bettors needed the Vikings to win by at least one touchdown, a feat made easier by limiting the Dolphins to just one of their own in a 24-7 beatdown. The wire-to-wire win capped off yet another great campaign for Don Shula and his second ring cemented his Hall of Fame legacy. Larry Csonka was the game’s MVP with 145 rush yards.

#26. 1993: Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills (tie)

– Underdog: Buffalo Bills

– Spread: +6.5

– Score: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Super Bowl XXVII was a great day to back 6.5-point favorite Dallas when they obliterated the 11-win Bills, 52-17. The loss was Buffalo’s third consecutive loss in the Super Bowl, and the following year they notoriously made it four. Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith rushed 22 times for 108 yards and a score, while MVP Troy Aikman threw for four touchdowns and 273 yards.

#17. 1976: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys (tie)

– Underdog: Dallas Cowboys

– Spread: +7

– Score: Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

Seven-point favorite Pittsburgh briefly was covering the spread at 21-10 at the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter. But the Cowboys backdoored Steelers bettors when they cut it to 21-17 inside two minutes to lose by just four. Lynn Swann recorded a staggering 161 yards on only four catches, including a famous 64-yard beauty from Terry Bradshaw that sealed the game.

#17. 1989: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (tie)

– Underdog: Cincinnati Bengals

– Spread: +7

– Score: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Cincinnati covered the seven-point spread, but San Francisco won Super Bowl XXIII behind Joe Montana’s 357 yards and two touchdowns and MVP Jerry Rice’s whopping 215 yards on 11 catches. The win was the Niners’ third title in a string of four during the 1980s.

#17. 1991: N.Y. Giants vs. Buffalo Bills (tie)

– Underdog: N.Y. Giants

– Spread: +7

– Score: N.Y. Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

The “wide right” game lives on for fans of both franchises, as the Giants won their second Super Bowl and the Bills lost their first of four consecutive championship games in the most painful fashion. Scott Norwood attempted a game-winning 47-yard field goal, but the ball drifted right, and the Giants celebrated. MVP Ottis Anderson rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a score.

#17. 1992: Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills (tie)

– Underdog: Buffalo Bills

– Spread: +7

– Score: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Buffalo obviously lost the following year, but they also failed to cover the seven-point spread, losing by 13 to Mark Rypien’s Redskins. Washington led 17-0 at halftime and never looked back. Rypien’s 292 yards and two scores sealed the MVP decision.

#17. 2000: St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans (tie)

– Underdog: Tennessee Titans

– Spread: +7

– Score: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

The “One Yard Short” game resulted in a push for the seven-point spread, when Titans receiver Kevin Dyson was tackled just short of the end zone to end Super Bowl XXXIV. One of the best Super Bowls and finishes in NFL history saw the rightful #1 seed Rams victorious due in large part to MVP Kurt Warner’s mind-boggling 414 yards and two touchdowns.

#17. 2004: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers (tie)

– Underdog: Carolina Panthers

– Spread: +7

– Score: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

In their second title game appearance in three years, the Patriots were favored by seven in Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Panthers. After establishing a 14-10 lead at the midway point, New England put up 18 fourth-quarter points highlighted by a famous game-winning Adam Vinatieri field goal. Tom Brady took home his second MVP trophy, and the win began to cement the idea of an imminent Patriots dynasty.

#17. 2005: New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles (tie)

– Underdog: Philadelphia Eagles

– Spread: +7

– Score: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Speaking of a Patriots dynasty, New England won the Super Bowl for a consecutive year, this time over Philadelphia, but still with common denominators: The Pats were favored by seven but won by just three, and Vinatieiri hit a late field goal to put them up 10, essentially clinching the title. Deion Branch recorded 133 yards on 11 receptions to win MVP.

#17. 2007: Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears (tie)

– Underdog: Chicago Bears

– Spread: +7

– Score: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Peyton Manning’s Colts won and covered the spread in a 29-17 victory over the Bears in Miami. Despite an eight-point deficit after the first quarter, Indianapolis closed the game out 23-3, picking off Bears QB Rex Grossman twice and riding performances from Manning (247 yards, 1 TD) and running back Dominic Rhodes (113 yards, 1 TD).

#17. 2009: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals (tie)

– Underdog: Arizona Cardinals

– Spread: +7

– Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Santonio Holmes became the third Steeler wide receiver, and sixth wideout ever, to win Super Bowl MVP when he hauled in nine catches for 131 yards and a score. Kurt Warner’s 344 yards and three pass touchdowns were not enough to overcome Pittsburgh’s 27 points. The game is remembered for Holmes’ iconic game-winning catch in the back corner of the end zone with 35 seconds remaining.

#16. 1999: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

– Underdog: Atlanta Falcons

– Spread: +7.5

– Score: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

MVP John Elway—today the general manager of the Broncos—threw for 336 yards and one touchdown en route to taking down the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami. The Broncos trailed by three early but led the remainder of the contest, including by as many as 25 after Elway’s three-yard rushing score at the 11:20 mark of the fourth quarter.

#15. 1987: N.Y. Giants vs. Denver Broncos

– Underdog: Denver

– Spread: +9.5

– Score: N.Y. Giants 39, Denver 20

The Giants won their first title since 1956 and their first Super Bowl in dominant fashion over the Broncos. Quarterback Phil Simms was stellar, going 22-of-25 for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. The two-time Pro Bowler was an obvious choice for MVP, and the Giants easily covered the 9.5-point spread after a 30-10 second-half outburst.

#14. 1986: Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

– Underdog: New England Patriots

– Spread: +10

– Score: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

The 10-point cover was never in doubt for Chicago backers who had a laugh during Super Bowl XX from New Orleans. After the Patriots led 3-0 early, the Bears steamrolled them 46-7. Accounting for Chicago’s five touchdowns were two rushing scores from QB Jim McMahon, one from Matt Suhey, one from defensive lineman William “The Refrigerator” Perry when he was brought in on offense at the 1-yard line, and one interception return TD from Reggie Phillips. But it was defensive end Richard Dent who was awarded MVP after 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

#12. 1980: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. L.A. Rams (tie)

– Underdog: L.A. Rams

– Spread: +10.5

– Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, L.A. Rams 19

Rams bettors lost their wagers by just 1.5 points when the 10.5-point underdog—despite a 19-17 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter—allowed 14 unanswered points resulting in a 12-point loss. Terry Bradshaw took home his second Super Bowl MVP after 309 yards and three touchdowns. He found familiar friend Lynn Swann for one of those, but it was his 73-yard strike to John Stallworth with 12 minutes remaining that put Pittsburgh up 24-19 to effectively clinch the win.

#12. 1994: Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills (tie)

– Underdog: Buffalo Bills

– Spread: +10.5

– Score: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Under the tutelage of head coach Jimmy Johnson, Dallas crushed Buffalo in Super Bowl XXXVIII—the Bills’ fourth consecutive championship appearance and defeat. The 17-point victory covered the 10.5 points set by Vegas, and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith was unstoppable that night, going off for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts.

#11. 1998: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

– Underdog: Denver Broncos

– Spread: +11

– Score: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

In a rare upset, Denver not only covered as an 11-point betting underdog, but won the game outright by seven over the defending champion Packers. Brett Favre threw three touchdowns, but Denver kept pace via the ground, as Terrell Davis rushed for three of his own and 157 yards. His third came with 1:45 left in a tie game to lock up the MVP and Denver’s first Super Bowl title.

#8. 1970: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings (tie)

– Underdog: Kansas City Chiefs

– Spread: +12

– Score: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Kansas City shocked Minnesota in Super Bowl IV, upsetting the two-loss Vikings as a 12-point underdog. The Chiefs forced five turnovers, completely shut down the Vikings offense, and leaned on quarterback Len Dawson (142 yards, 1 TD) and receiver Otis Taylor (6 rec, 81 yards, 1 TD) for the win.

#8. 1990: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (tie)

– Underdog: Denver Broncos

– Spread: +12

– Score: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Joe Montana’s 49ers were covering the 12 points by halftime, leading 27-3, and they cruised to an eventual 45-point victory over the Broncos. Montana went 22-of-29 for 297 yards and five touchdowns (three to Jerry Rice), as the QB won his third Super Bowl MVP and fourth title.

#8. 2008: N.Y. Giants vs. New England Patriots (tie)

– Underdog: N.Y. Giants

– Spread: +12

– Score: N.Y. Giants 17, New England 14

Still the greatest upset in 21st-century sports, the “helmet catch” game saw the unlikely six-loss Giants meet the undefeated Patriots in Phoenix for Super Bowl XLII. New York hung in a low-scoring game, never trailing by more than four. Eli Manning got the ball down 14-10 inside three minutes, and after escaping a sack on third down, launched a prayer that David Tyree hauled in and pinned against his helmet. A few plays later, Manning threw the game-winning touchdown to Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left.

#6. 1968: Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (tie)

– Underdog: Oakland Raiders

– Spread: +13.5

– Score: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Vince Lombardi led his Packers into Super Bowl II looking for back-to-back titles. Green Bay easily met expectations when they crushed Oakland, 33-14, covering the 13.5-point spread and earning Bart Starr his second consecutive MVP trophy.

#6. 1996: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (tie)

– Underdog: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Spread: +13.5

– Score: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Their third Super Bowl title in the 1990s, Dallas failed to cover the 13.5 points but still took down Pittsburgh by double digits. Cornerback Larry Brown was the surprise MVP—the first at his position to win—after two picks set up two Emmitt Smith touchdowns.

#3. 1967: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (tie)

– Underdog: Kansas City Chiefs

– Spread: +14

– Score: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

The first Super Bowl matched up the NFL’s 12-2 Packers with the AFL’s 11-2-1 Chiefs in Los Angeles. Any questions about the NFL’s superiority over the AFL were handily answered after Lombardi’s squad put the beatdown on K.C. by 25 points. QB Starr was the first Super Bowl MVP.

#3. 1997: Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots (tie)

– Underdog: New England Patriots

– Spread: +14

– Score: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Green Bay prevailed in a shootout over New England in Super Bowl XXXI. Ironically a special teams player earned MVP honors despite 56 combined points. Desmond Howard inconceivably totaled 244 kick return yards—154 on kickoffs, one of which was a 99-yard touchdown, and 90 punt return yards.

#3. 2002: New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams (tie)

– Underdog: New England

– Spread: +14

– Score: New England 20, St. Louis 17

Super Bowl XXXVI was New England’s first championship as a franchise and the start of the Brady-Belichick dynasty. Adam Vinatieri (who else?) converted a game-winning 48-yard field goal as the clock hit zeroes, and Brady won his first MVP behind a pedestrian 145 yards and one touchdown. Holding Kurt Warner’s high-flying Rams—The Greatest Show on Turf—to 17 points was just as shocking as the Pats’ outright victory as two-touchdown underdogs.

#2. 1969: N.Y. Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens

– Underdog: N.Y. Jets

– Spread: +18

– Score: N.Y. Jets 16, Baltimore Ravens 7

Super Bowl III is perhaps best remembered for Jets quarterback Joe Namath’s guarantee of victory over the 13-1 Colts. Whether or not the eventual MVP knew the Jets were a massive 18-point underdog is questionable, but Broadway Joe completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 206 yards to topple Johnny Unitas and Baltimore in wire-to-wire fashion.

#1. 1995: San Francisco 49ers vs. San Diego Chargers

– Underdog: San Diego Chargers

– Spread: +18.5

– Score: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

The biggest underdog in Super Bowl history, the San Diego Chargers (+18.5) were much less successful than the Jets three decades prior. But there was a difference when you faced Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and the Niners in the ‘90s. San Diego trailed by seven after the first quarter, 18 at the half, 24 after three, and by as many as 31 during the fourth. Young compiled 325 pass yards and six touchdowns, half of them to Rice, as the lefty signal-caller earned MVP honors.

Using data from Vegas Insider, Stacker curated a gallery of the biggest underdogs in Super Bowl history, ranking them from the lowest to highest point spreads. Which of these famous title games do you remember learning about or hearing through the grapevine, which ones did you live through, and how many did you bet on?