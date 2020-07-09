Russ Huesman excited to get back to work as Richmond football prepares for return

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – July 15 is the first day that Richmond football and basketball players can return to campus, and Spiders football coach Russ Huesman can’t wait.

“I want to play. I like our team. I think we have a good team,” Huesman said. “We need to get out there and play. I think they’re excited and they’re confident. They think they can win. But obviously, you’ve got to be safe.”

Monday will be the first day back on campus for @SpiderFootball. You better believe Coach @RussHuesman is ready for that day. He thinks his 2020 team could be a special one. pic.twitter.com/JGlpVmWqFM — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 9, 2020

On July 1, Richmond released its plan to get players back and keep them healthy.

Players must be tested for COVID-19 before they can begin working out. Huesman said that process would take about two days and athletes would quarantine while waiting for results.

Once they are cleared, they will be subject to daily temperature checks and screenings.

Workouts will be limited to small groups until at least late July.

Huesman said he doesn’t expect coaches to be working actively with players until July 27.

He is pleased with the leadership of his captains, especially linebacker Tyler Dressler, during this unique time.

“I said, ‘Hey, Tyler how are you doing with connections?’ He said, ‘I am talking to linebackers once or twice a week, I am calling the secondary and kind of seeing where they are and how they are doing and what kind of workouts they are getting in and those types of things.’ So they took ownership,” Huesman said.

Richmond’s game with Yale on Oct. 17 is off due to the Ivy League canceling all sports for the fall semester.

Huesman is hopeful that Richmond will find an alternate opponent for that date or even the previous week, which was scheduled to be a bye week.

The Spiders are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against Saint Francis (Pa.).