Russell Westbrook traded to Wizards in exchange for John Wall

(WRIC) — Weeks before the NBA season is set to begin, comes news that two major stars will be switching teams.

In a blockbuster announcement, Houston Rockets’ All-Star guard Russell Westbrook will be traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for All-Star guard John Wall.

The trade, reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, will see the Houston Rockets receive a protected 2023 first-round pick as well.

Westbrook, who demanded a trade this past offseason, departs from a Houston Rockets team led by superstar James Harden. In exchange, the Western-contender gets oft-injured John Wall, who was drafted first overall in the NBA Draft in 2010.

Wall has been out of action since January 2019 due to injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.