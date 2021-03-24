Ryan Blaney aims to keep momentum from Atlanta win on dirt at Bristol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ryan Blaney’s car was running well on Sunday at Atlanta and he knew his moment was coming.

Finally, late in the race, it did, and he was able to pass Kyle Larson and bring home the victory.

“It just worked out for us that we got our car better from when we were able to stay closer to him and kind of made him run his tires off a little bit more there at the end. We were able to jump on him,” Blaney said. “Just staying in the game.”

Blaney, as has become his tradition, took the checkered flag and gave it to a young fan.

“You know, I got thinking, I’m like, ‘Man, you know, we get a trophy already. I don’t need the checkered flag, too, you know?’ I can’t give the trophy away, but I can give the checkered flag away,” Blaney said of how he started the practice. “Just trying to pick out a fan and show my appreciation for them coming.”

Blaney will look for back-to-back wins in a very different environment. Bristol has been converted to a dirt track for this Sunday’s race.

“Dirt tracks are so different from asphalt tracks. They change so much throughout the race, just with the water getting out of the dirt, making it slick, that changes the whole track, “Blaney said. “The people and the drivers who can really sense that right away and see how the track’s changing are going to be the best.”