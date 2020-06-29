Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross to sit out 2020 Washington Nationals season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If the Washington Nationals defend their 2019 World Series title, they’ll do it without Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross.

“Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “We are one hundred percent supportive of their decision to not play this year. We will miss their presence in the clubhouse and their contributions on the field.”

Zimmerman has been weighing the for a while, writing in a blog for the Associated Press (https://apnews.com/d8380b425708c6caf39a8afd9aa9ed6a) on Friday, “I’m still deciding whether to play. When it comes down to it, it’s a decision not just for me, but for my family as well. I have a 3-week-old baby. My mother has multiple sclerosis and is super high-risk; if I end up playing, I can pretty much throw out the idea of seeing her until weeks after the season is over. There’s a lot of factors that I and others have to consider. I don’t think there’s a right or wrong answer; it’s everybody’s individual choice.”

Zimmerman, who played college baseball at the University of Virginia, has been with the Nationals since 2005.

Last season, he batted .257 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 52 games.

Ross was 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 27 appearances, including nine starts, in 2019.

Teams are scheduled to report to their home sites by July 1, with Opening Day set for either July 23 or 24.

Multiple sources have told ESPN that the Nationals will open their season against the New York Yankees, but Major League Baseball has not released a schedule yet.