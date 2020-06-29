Ryan Zimmerman opts-out of shortened 2020 MLB season

(WRIC) — Citing health concerns, Washington Nationals First Baseman Ryan Zimmerman says he will opt-out of playing the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

According to a tweet from CAA Baseball, a message from Zimmerman says, “After a great deal of thought and given my family circumstances, three young children, including a newborn, and a mother at high risk – I have decided not to participate in the 2020 season.”

8News sports reporter Kirk Nawrotzky says Zimmerman’s mom suffers from Multiple sclerosis (MS).

Zimmerman, who has been with the team since 2005, has been deemed the “Face of the Franchise.” The 35-year-old recently signed a one-year deal with the Nationals after becoming a free agent, as first reported by the Washington Post.

The Washington Nationals are the reigning World Series champions, beating the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven-games series, 4-3.

Recently, league officials announced a 60-game-season, set to begin in July 23.

