WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 07: Ryan Zimmerman of the Washington Nationals celebrates as he runs the bases after his three run home run in the fifth inning of game four of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park on October 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ryan Zimmerman figures he’ll either find himself back with the World Series champions next season or out of baseball.

The 35-year-old Zimmerman, who is a free agent, said he thinks both he and the team want to come to an agreement for him to return.

Zimmerman is the only player to have appeared in a Nationals uniform in each of the team’s 15 seasons in Washington.