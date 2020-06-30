San Francisco Giants’ preliminary roster has several former Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The San Francisco Giants’ preliminary 2020 roster has plenty of familiar faces to Richmond baseball fans.

Pitchers Shaun Anderson, Sam Coonrod, Connor Menez, Tyler Rogers, Sam Selman, Jeff Samardzija, Andrew Suarez, Logan Webb, catcher Joey Bart, infielders Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford and outfielders Austin Slater and Steven Duggar were among the 51 players named to the Giants’ player pool, which will begin training tomorrow for the shortened MLB season.

Anderson spent most of the 2018 season in Richmond, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.45 ERA in 16 starts.

Coonrod was 4-3 for Richmond in 2016 in 13 starts and 4-11 in 2017.

Menez was in the Squirrels’ rotation in 2018 and 2019, going 9-7 with a 3.64 ERA in 26 starts and striking out 162 batters in 133 2/3 innings.

Rogers made 10 relief appearances for Richmond in 2015, then had a great year out of the bullpen in 2016, allowing only three earned runs in 35 innings and recording 10 saves.

Samardzija made one start for the Squirrels in 2018 on a rehab assignment, throwing four shutout innings.

Selman worked out of the Squirrels’ bullpen four times last year and didn’t allow a run in seven innings.

Suarez was in Richmond in 2016 and 2017, posting a record of 11-11 in 30 starts.

Webb has had two stints in Richmond, going 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA in six starts in 2018 and 1-4 with a 2.18 ERA in eight appearances and seven starts last year.

Bart hit .316 in 22 games with the Squirrels last year with four home runs and 11 RBI.

Belt has been a centerpiece of the Giants’ lineup since 2015; he batted .337 with 9 homers and 40 RBIs in Richmond in 2010.

Crawford, another Giants fixture, was also a part of the 2010 Squirrels, hitting .241 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 79 games; he also went 4-for-8 in 2017 on a rehab assignment.

Slater spent parts of 2015 and 2016 in Richmond, batting .305 with 19 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBIs in 95 games.

Also, pitchers Tyler Cyr and Carlos Navas and outfielder Heliot Ramos are non-roster invitees.

Cyr has spent part of the last three seasons in Richmond, going 5-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 92 games with 26 saves.

Navas was in Richmond last season, posting a 2-2 record with a 1.56 ERA in 20 appearances.

Ramos, who is just 20 years old, batted .242 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 25 games in RVA last year.

The roster will be trimmed to 30 players for MLB play, with the other players available as call-ups.