Santos-Silva leads VCU over Coll. Of Charleston 76-71

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, VA – NOVEMBER 08: Marcus Santos-Silva #14 high fives Issac Vann #23 of the VCU Rams in the first half during a game at Stuart C. Siegel Center on November 8, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds as VCU edged past College of Charleston 76-71 on Wednesday night.

De’Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans added 16 points each and Mike’L Simms had three blocks for VCU (9-2).

After falling behind 46-38 at the half, VCU outscored Charleston 38-25 in the second half to earn the 5-point victory. The Cougars’ 46 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Grant Riller had 26 points for the Cougars (5-6). Brevin Galloway added 15 points. Zep Jasper had 10 points.

VCU faces Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Charleston matches up against South Carolina State at home on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events