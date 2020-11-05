Saturday’s Virginia-Louisville football game postponed due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday’s football game between Louisville and Virginia at Scott Stadium has been postponed from November 7 to November 14 due to COVID-19.

The move comes after a rash of positive tests in the Louisville program.

“We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus,” said Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra in a statement. “With Virginia and us both having a bye week on November 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date. It also avails us a chance to gauge any further spread of the virus. Test results from both Friday and Sunday will dictate when we return to team activities. We appreciate the ACC and Virginia working with us at this time.”

Both schools had next week as a bye and will make up the game, likely at 3:30 p.m.