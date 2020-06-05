Sawatzky, Kickers wait for go-ahead to start season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Darren Sawatzky has had to wait longer than expected to begin his tenure as the Richmond Kickers’ head coach.

The COVID-19 pandemic still has the USL League One season on hold, but Sawatzky is excited for that first game at City Stadium, whenever it comes.

The soccer ties run deep for first-year @RichmondKickers head coach Darren Sawatzky (@Dtarzan66) and team chairman Rob Ukrop from their days as roommates for @NERevolution in the early days of @MLS. @RCRedArmy pic.twitter.com/LU2TKaTO1y — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) June 4, 2020

“The fans here and the people here have welcomed me in particular with open arms and I just can’t wait to smash some goals for them and win games. I am an ultra competitor. This group, this community has supported this team for so long that they deserve to give back and hoist trophies,” Sawatzky said.

Players are limited to individual training across USL League One at this point, but the USL Championship, which is a level higher, announced Thursday that it hopes to start its season on July 11.