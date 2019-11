RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Richmond Kickers announced Wednesday that Darren Sawatzky will be the team’s new sporting director and head coach.

Sawatzky comes over from fellow USL League One team FC Tucson and also has coached in the youth system for Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.

Sawatzky played for New England, Dallas and Colorado in Major League Soccer.

Sawatzky will be formally introduced on Nov. 15, taking over a team that finished ninth in USL League One last season.