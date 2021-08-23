Schedule sets up well for Mechanicsville

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an 0-5 spring, Mechanicsville is primed for a bounce-back with an experienced squad and seven home games on the schedule for the 2021 fall season.

“It is good to have a veteran team,” Mechanicsville head coach Ryan Turnage said. “We have a lot of guys who have taken a lot of snaps in varsity games, so we are looking for them to take their lumps from when they were younger to benefit for them this season.”

One of those veterans is senior tackle Alexander Reid, who has visited Shenandoah and Coastal Carolina ahead of his senior season. He thinks the younger classes will make an impact for the Mustangs.

“I’d look back at the underclassmen that are going to be coming up to juniors and seniors to see how we rubbed off on them during the season to see how good they are going to become,” Reid said.

With an abbreviated season in the spring and a full one set for the fall, it’s a different workload than usual for teams around the area.

These kids are essentially playing 16 football games and it’s usually not like that, so you have to get them prepared physically,” Turnage said.

Reid and his linemates are doing just that.

“I am out there every day with all the rest of the offensive lineman who are just getting better and getting ready for the season. My goal personally is to get better and win all of our games,” Reid said.